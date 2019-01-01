J.Crew X Illume®

Say hello to our first-ever collection of candles. Each scent was inspired by a few of our favorite things: Stripes & chinos, eyelet & florals, cashmere & linen, chambray & denim and cedar & snow. To bring our vision to life, we partnered with Illume, a collective of candle-makers based in Minnesota who "live to create,"Which is why they manufacture all their candles in the same building where their corporate headquarters are located. From calligraphers to chemists to wick straighteners, every role works closely together and oversees production. The results are gorgeously scented and display-worthy candles.