Elizavecca

Cer100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment 100ml Hair Treatment

$11.35

Buy Now Review It

Including Ceramide 3, collagen ingredients just five minutes with setting brimming with purity of your hair Quick and convenient in-home care possible hair product. Recommend! Damage-hair of Intense heat or in the sun. A rich, deep repairing treatment mask for damaged, over-processed hair of all textures.