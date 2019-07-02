Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Madewell

Central Shirtdress In Flagstaff Stripe

$98.00$63.70
At Madewell
Our best-selling shirt is reborn as an effortlessly cool dress. Soft and striped, this is one to wear all year round.
Featured in 2 stories
Pack These 12 Essentials For The Beach
by Emily Ruane
These 4th Of July Sales Will Leave You Starry-Eyed
by Emily Ruane