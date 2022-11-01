Mau Lifestyle

Cento 46-in Modern Wooden Cat Tree & Condo

$289.00

About This Item Designed for the meow-dern pet parent with a clean, minimalistic design that complements any decor scheme. A 1-of-a-kind look that’s handmade with real tree branches treated for longevity. 2 woven baskets with removable, washable cushions give her the paw-fect spots to watch the room. Cushioned cat cave provides a cozy hideaway when she’d like some privacy. Plenty to keep her entertained including 2 pom-poms and 2 scratching posts.