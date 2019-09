Kiehl's

Centella Sensitive Cica-cream

£38.00

Help soothe and strengthen skin with a cica-cream for sensitive skin. Formulated with D-Panthenol and Madecassoside from Centella Asiatica, our daily skin barrier cream intensively moisturises and helps renew the feel of skin’s texture and promotes an environment to help skin repair itself. Skin is soothed of tightness and comfort is restored.