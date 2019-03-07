Search
Products fromShopShoesHeels
Schutz

Cendi Stiletto Leather & Vinyl Pumps

$155.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Sleek stiletto pumps in a glossy leather accented with clear vinyl sides for an on-trend look. Leather & vinyl upper. Point toe. Slip-on style. Crisscross straps. Leather lining. Leather sole. Dust bag included.
Featured in 1 story
6 Fresh Color Trends To Consider For Spring
by Emily Ruane