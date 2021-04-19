Sir The Label

Celle Reversible Knit Midi Dress

EDITOR'S NOTE With a shared love of 70s style codes, friends and co-founders Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote launched SIR to craft the pieces they want to see in their wardrobes. The Spring '21 collection sees the return of favorite silhouettes in the same Bondi Beach affliction that made the label a hit. The 'Celle' dress is made from a ribbed-knit construction, detailed with long sleeves, a round neckline, and a midi hemline. Wear this reversible dress with the cutout to the front or back for an eye-catching look.