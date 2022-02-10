Victoria Beckham By Augustinus Bader

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer

A next-generation primer that helps tighten, lift, and create a camera-ready complexion. Victoria's secret to glowing skin, this lightweight formula is the first skin care-infused primer that moisturizes, tightens, and smooths. It uses Augustinus Bader’s TFC-8 technology to stimulate skin’s own repair, activate regeneration systems, and fight visible signs of aging. Wrinkle-blurring powders minimize the appearance of fine lines and imperfections, creating the ultimate canvas for makeup.