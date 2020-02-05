Victoria Beckham Beauty

Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum

POWER YOUR SKIN What it is: The next generation of serum. A rejuvenating, reparative, defensive serum, powered by Augustinus Bader's patented TFC8® technology and supercharged with effective actives. What it does: Power Serum is your daily dose of active ingredients that strengthens the skin’s barrier function and supports ultimate skin health—repairing the sins of the past and protecting against modern day environmental stressors like blue light and pollution. Turns redness down and radiance up. The result: Skin is stronger, healthier, and visibly transformed. Revolutionary Science, Clean Beauty Dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin, fragrance-free, alcohol-free, gluten-free, silicone-free 30 ML / 30 G / POIDS NET WT. 1 OZ.