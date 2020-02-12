UBeesize

Cell-phone Holder Selfie Ring Light (3-light Mode)

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

【Multi usage】- you will be able to make videos at night or take great Selfie picture in dark areas with this ring light. It is a professional tool for creating live videos/recording with smartphone or computer, perfect for Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, snapchat, FaceTime, live. Me, live. Ly, twitch, musical. Ly, . 【Flexible】- 24 inch strong long gooseneck arm that can bend to any shape, 360 degree rotating lazy bracket clip. Adjust to any angle (face downwards, portrait and landscape) to free your hands for livestream, live broadcast, lives Show, Selfie or video chat, or just works as desk tabletop lamp. 【Dimmable】- has multiple hue and brightness settings to get just the right look. Just choose from the 3 light color and 10 level brightness for your preferred uses -- make-up, lay flat, Selfie photos taking, dark scenery logging etc. No more searching for the perfect cell phone lights for selfies & streaming. 【Easy to use】- easy CONTROL on cord to power on/off or switch to the lighting mode you prefer. Usb powered, no battery needed, works well with multiple devices - PC, laptop, Battery bank. 【Upgraded phone holder】- with an extra width that ranges up to 3. 6 inch, our phone holder is compatible with almost all smartphones with or without a case, Suitable for iPhone 7 Plus, 7, 8, 8 Plus, x, 6, 6S, 5, 5S, 4, 4S/Samsung Note 8, S8/LG/HTC. Reinforced non-slip rubber backing clip to hold your PHONE firmly without scratching it.