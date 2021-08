NBD

Celine Pant

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

60% rayon, 35% nylon, 5% elastane Hand wash cold Hidden back zipper closure Front twist knot detail Split hem Ponte fabric 12.5" at the knee narrows to 10" at the leg opening Imported Revolve Style No. NBDR-WP129 Manufacturer Style No. NBP146 F20