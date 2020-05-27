United States
The Drop
Celine Long Sleeve Loose-fit Midi Shirt Dress
$59.90
At Amazon Fashion
100% Linen Imported Button closure Machine Wash Staples by The Drop Model is 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size S A light-weight linen in a casual loose fit button front shirt dress, gently pre-washed, worn loose or belted. Slip on your favorite slides and enjoy The Drop partners with international influencers to design of-the-moment collections that could release at any instant—and are gone in 30 hours or less. Pair these designs with everyday pieces from Staples by The Drop to create your own desirable look.