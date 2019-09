Clergerie

Celina Platform Ankle Boot

$795.00 $476.99

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply Co

Hiking-inspired ankle boot from Clergerie. Smooth toscano calfskin upper. Padded collar. Leather tongue. Almond toe. Lace-up front with round woven laces and silvertone eyelets. Leather footbed. Articulated platform with leather sole. • Leather upper • Leather outsole • 1.75" heel • Made in France