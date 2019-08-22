Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
Bl-nk

Celina Knit Pullover

$120.00
At Anthropologie
50% cotton, 30% viscose, 15% nylon, 5% cashmere. Contrast woven sleeves. Striped cuffs and hem. Pullover styling. Dry clean. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
18 New Arrivals From Anthropologie’s Plus Range
by Emily Ruane