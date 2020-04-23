United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Foundstone
Celia Velvet 84″ Recessed Arms Sofa
$1608.00$899.99
At Wayfair
The anchor of any living room, sofas are central for both giving everyone a seat during a movie marathon or game night, while also tying together your space's look. A sofa like this, for example, is perfect for anchoring your living room ensemble with a sleek modern look: crafted with a manufactured wood frame, it features a streamlined design with square arms and tapered dowel legs for a mid-century-inspired twist. The seat cushions and pillow back feature foam and fiber filling for an inviting feel, and the whole sofa is wrapped in polyester velvet for extra modern style.