Birthday Cards & Under $20 Trinkets
Urban Outfitters
Celfie Planter
$8.00
At Urban Outfitters
Color Code: 010 Give your plants personality with these sweetly petite planters. Mini ceramic planter in a shiny, glazed finish with facial accents sculpted + painted at front.
Featured in 1 story
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas Starting At $5
by
Austen Tosone
YOURNELO
Crude Pottery Cute Animal Pot (cat)
$12.99
from
Amazon
Costa Farms
Costa Farms Live Indoor Haworthia Succulent Plant
$21.99
from
Amazon
Top Collection
Red Canoe Mini Succulent Planter
$16.98
from
Amazon
GreenEarthLLC
Diy Terrarium Kit With Live Succulent!
$20.00
from
Etsy
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
