Search
Products fromShopBirthday Cards & Under $20 Trinkets
Urban Outfitters

Celfie Planter

$8.00
At Urban Outfitters
Color Code: 010 Give your plants personality with these sweetly petite planters. Mini ceramic planter in a shiny, glazed finish with facial accents sculpted + painted at front.
Featured in 1 story
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas Starting At $5
by Austen Tosone