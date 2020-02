The Psychic Tree

Celestite Cluster Rough Crystals

At The Psychic Tree

Aiding you to contact your guardian angels, Celestite has many emotional healing properties, instilling a sense of calm which connects emotions with intellect, bringing clarity to both. If you are one of those people that constantly seems troubled, or cannot shake off their worries, then this is the crystal for you. Size and shape may vary. Each crystal is approx 2-4cm in diameter Stones sold individually