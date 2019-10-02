Dominique Cosmetics

Celestial Storm Palette

What it is: A 12-shade palette that ranges from vibrant pops of color to everyday tones. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: Celestial Storm is an explosion of vivid pigments, shadows, and glittery foils with 12 uniquely formulated shades for a creative colorful eye look or a simple pop of electric color. These vibrantly made shades tell a cosmic story and bring the universe to life. Includes a variety of mattes, foils, duo chromes, and toppers. This Palette Contains: - 9 x Eyeshadows in Stargaze (blue with purple flecks), Eternal Light (champagne silver), Storm Dust (brick red), Lunar Eclipse (orange), Mystic Ice (metallic teal), Zero Gravity (grey/purple shimmer), Black Matter (black shimmer with magenta flecks), Solstice (copper/gold), and Fireball (red/orange shimmer) - 3 x Pressed Pigments in Electric Amethyst (fuchsia with teal flecks), Lucid Dream (metallic magenta), and Astrid Lust (electric fuchsia)