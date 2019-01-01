Pyxis: A vibrant, cool-toned shimmer in blue-shifting aqua. This shade is named for the compass constellation, evoking the sunlit surface of seawater and bioluminescence beneath.
Celestial Sphere Eye Soot: These magical creations capture the night sky in constellations of scintillating starlight.
Each richly textured, brightly shimmering gelée formulation creates natural magic in a highly pigmented potion—all while being made with beautifully minimalistic ingredients. We make every boldly shimmering shade of Celestial Sphere Eye Soot with only with iridescent, dimensional, color-shifting pigments to create something truly unique: each color is incredibly vibrant while maintaining its translucency.
Celestial Sphere Eye Soots are incredibly versatile. Wear on bare skin, layer over any Ash and Ember Eye Soot to create a light-capturing gaze, apply as an extraordinary finish over any of our other colors on any part of the face, or wear as a daring highlighter.
Net wt. 0.13 oz/3.8 g
Ingredients in this color: Ricinus communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Mica [CI 77019], Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Titanium Dioxide [CI 77891], Silica (Silicon Dioxide), Tin Oxide [CI 778161], Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol
More Information // Celestial Sphere Eye Soot