Chantecaille

Celestial Nail Sheer Topcoat In Polaris

$28.00

Chantecaille's Celestial Nail Sheer is a shimmering topcoat that gives the nails an iridescent glow inspired by the many colors of the Aurora Borealis. Formulated with an ultra-fine infusion of delicate pearl, this polish lends a unique, shimmering dimension that can be worn on its own or layered over any nail color, transforming opaque shades into astral hues.