Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Chantecaille
Celestial Nail Sheer In Nova
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Chantecaille
8- free vegan formula does not contain: formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, dibutyl phthalate ( dbp ), toluene, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate ( tphp )
Need a few alternatives?
NARS
Nail Polish In Ecume
C$36.55
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Funny Bunny
C$12.59
C$9.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Essie
Nail Polish In Limo-scene
C$7.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Essie
Gel Couture Avant-garde Collection
C$15.87
from
Target
BUY
More from Chantecaille
Chantecaille
Just Skin Tinted Moisturiser Spf15
$74.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Chantecaille
Liquid Lumière Highlighting Fluid
C$63.00
from
24S
BUY
Chantecaille
Liquid Lumière Anti Aging Illuminator
£36.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Chantecaille
Liquid Lumière Highlighting Fluid
$44.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Nails
Essie
Nail Polish In Bobbing For Baubles
$9.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Orly
Argan Oil Cuticle Drops
$15.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
NARS
Nail Polish In Ecume
C$36.55
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Funny Bunny
C$12.59
C$9.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted