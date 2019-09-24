Search
Products fromShopBeautyNails
Chantecaille

Celestial Nail Sheer In Nova

$28.00
At Chantecaille
8- free vegan formula does not contain: formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin,  dibutyl phthalate ( dbp ),  toluene,  camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate ( tphp )
Featured in 1 story
Best Pastel Nail Polishes To Grab For Spring
by Megan Decker