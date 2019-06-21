Chantecaille

Celestial Nail Sheer

Chantecaille’s first foray into nail art is a shimmering, sheer top coat which gives the nails a starry, luminous glow. An ultra-fine infusion of pearl lends a unique, iridescent dimension and creates a manicure that’s entirely new and unique. Celestial Nail Sheer can be worn alone for a sheer, water-inspired effect or layered over as a top coat to transform opaque shades into astral hues. Shades include: Nova - warm pink pearl Vega - green-golden pearl Polaris - blue pearl with a hint of red pearl