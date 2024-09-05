Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Cuyana
Celestia Shoulder Bag
$398.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cuyana
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Cuyana
Celestia Shoulder Bag
BUY
$398.00
Cuyana
Mulberry x Rejina Pyo
Small Shoulder Bag
BUY
$1250.00
Mulberry
Quince
Italian Leather Mini Crescent Shoulder Bag
BUY
$89.90
Quince
More from Cuyana
Cuyana
System Tote 16-inch
BUY
$498.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Leather Backpack
BUY
$498.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Trench Cape
BUY
$398.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Mini Paloma Bag
BUY
$398.00
Cuyana
More from Shoulder Bags
Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Cuyana
Celestia Shoulder Bag
BUY
$398.00
Cuyana
Mulberry x Rejina Pyo
Small Shoulder Bag
BUY
$1250.00
Mulberry
Quince
Italian Leather Mini Crescent Shoulder Bag
BUY
$89.90
Quince
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted