Onia

Celeste Paradise Hut Shirt

£150.00

At Browns

This multicoloured Onia Celeste Paradise hut shirt has been designed with a lightweight material and features a crop length, scallop-edge hem, spread collar, patch pocket, short sleeves and Hawaiian print motif. According to the Browns Guide to Life, 'One is only truly comfortable in Paradise.' We're wearing our Onia Celeste Paradise hut shirt to a beach party in Bora Bora. REF: 13497322 / WWT075