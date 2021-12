Anine Bing

Celeste Blazer

$399.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anine Bing

The Celeste Blazer is a tailored, mix-and-match coordinate made from a luxurious Italian wool blend fabrication with a timeless herringbone pattern in cream and beige, flecked with black for textured contrast. It features an asymmetrical front closure secured by a single button, a welt pocket at the chest, and two welt pockets at the waist.