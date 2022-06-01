Silver Bullet

Celebrity Curls 3 In 1 Curling Iron

$146.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Silver Bullet's Celebrity Curls 3 in 1 tool is a must have accessory to create luscious locks. With 3 detachable heads - curling iron and two conical curlers - you can easily create multiple looks according to your hair styling mood. Titanium barrels create smooth shiny waves every time. This genius styler heats up super fast, for super fast results. From defined curls to soft movement and every wavy texture in between, the Silver Bullet Celebrity Curls 3 in 1 Curling Iron is going to be your new best friend. Benefits: 3 curling iron attachments: conical curling iron (9-19mm) Conical curling iron (19-25mm) regular curling iron (25mm) Infused Titanium Surface barrels for shiny frizz-free results and rapid heat up. LCD Display Adjustable temperature Maximum temperature: 210C 360 degrees swivel cord. Dual voltage for worldwide use What you get: 1 x Curling Iron with 3 attachments 1 x conical curling iron attachment (9-19mm) 1 x Conical curling iron attachment (19-25mm) 1 x regular curling iron attachment (25mm)