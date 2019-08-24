Sixteen years have never been more Sweet! Celebrate Your Selfie 'Sweet 16' Collectors Set is a limited-edition collector's kit celebrating PÜR's 16 years in business. It's is filled with everything you need to create your favorite PÜR looks in one collection - just add their award winning 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Foundation to complete the look. This makeup kit includes 16 eyeshadows, their influencer-approved Fully Charged Mascara, best selling PÜR Pro Eyelashes in Diva, a blush, a highlighter, a bronzer and high-shine lip gloss in DIY. Go from day to night or from girl boss to glamazon with this collector's palette.