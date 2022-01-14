Comfy Clothiers

Cedar Wood Cashmere Fine Wool Comb

REJUVENATE YOUR CASHMERE SWEATERS: Don't throw out your favorite cashmere sweaters when in just a few minutes you can use our Cedar wood handled cashmere comb shaver to remove all the fuzz, pills and even lint to make them look great for years to come REMOVES PILLS QUICKLY: Shave and remove the pills or bobbles from your cashmere and fine wool sweaters with ease instantly and efficiently. Designed for finer garments and wools, our cashmere comb fabric shaver will help remove fabric fluff, and bobbles from your favorite clothing PELASANT AROMA: This cashmere comb defuzzer is designed from CEDAR WOOD, this wool comb has the added benefit of emitting a wonderful, sweet aroma that makes it a favorite for storing in a dresser drawer in the off-season CONVENIENT SIZE: Simple to grip with its sturdy wooden design and easy to store away for seasonal use, this sweater shaver takes up less valuable space in your vanity or drawer and fits conveniently in your bag or purse 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: If you are not completely satisfied with our cedar wood handled cashmere comb fabric shavers, just contact us after purchase and we will issue you a full refund including return shipping costs