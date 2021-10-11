Aerin

Cedar Violet Eau De Parfum 50ml

Cedar Violet is an ode to the wide-open wilderness of the Adirondacks, where forests cover mountain peaks and valleys in every direction, and the crisp air invigorates the body and spirit. This woody floral fragrance has a luminescent quality, connecting to nature through bright top notes of lush green Violet Leaf and sweet Muguet. At its heart, Golden Gardenia and Jasmine leave an uplifting, playful impression, while the earthy richness of Amber, Sandalwood, and Virginia Cedarwood provide a sensuous base. This fragrance comes in beautiful packaging created by watercolour artist Helen Dealtry, which perfectly captures the colour palette and mood of the Adirondacks.