United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Boy Smells
Cedar Stack Candle
$48.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: Inviting, warm feelings are evoked by this candle, filling any space with a warm, woody ambience. Dream of log cabin living when this candle is lit, through notes of cedar wood chips and dried tobacco, slightly smoked with a blend of bay leaves and crushed peppercorn. Coconut and beeswax blend with braided cotton wick, hand-poured in Los Angeles. Burn time approx. 50 hours.