Jenni Kayne

Cedar Glass Candle

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jenni Kayne

One of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2019! Perfect for setting a cozy scene in the absence of (or in addition to) a roaring fireplace in a living room or study. Notes of rose, tobacco leaf, fir needle, and cedarwood fill any room with a romantic aroma. To repurpose your glass candle vessel, simply remove the wick by adding a drop of boiling water, wait a few minutes and remove with pliers.