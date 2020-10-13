Christopher Knight Home

Cecilia Swivel Chair

$155.05 $103.77

Buy Now Review It

Polyester Includes: (1) swivel chair Dimensions: 28. 74 inches D x 27. 50 inches W x 27. 17 inches H Color: Natural; Leg finish: Black Material: fabric; Leg material: iron Enjoy this swivel arm chair in any room of your home. Not only does this chair spin, but it is comfortable enough that you will wish it had wheels so you never had to get up. Enjoy your favorite book while having your feet up, all the while being able to spin if someone calls your name. Ideal for VR gaming and movie watching, never be stationary again while being seated Seat dimensions: 19. 75 inches D x 19 inches w x 18. 25 inches H Enjoy this swivel arm chair in any room of your home. Not only does this chair spin, but it is comfortable enough that you will wish it had wheels so you never had to get up. Enjoy your favorite book while having your feet up, all the while being able to spin if someone calls your name. Ideal for VR gaming and movie watching, never be stationary again while being seated.