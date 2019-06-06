Jennifer Behr

Cecilia Coronet

$3250.00

The coronet is a signature Jennifer Behr style. It is a deconstructed modern tiara that rests comfortably and securely on the head due to it's flexible design. The Cecilia Coronet features flattering height and Swarovski crystal leaves and flowers. This headpiece has Swarovski crystal detailing on the full 360 degrees. The Swarovski crystal leaves and flowers continue around the back of the headpiece. This headpiece can be worn with hair up or down. - Can be worn with a long, simple veil for one's wedding day - Each Swarovski crystal is set by hand to ensure the highest quality - Handmade in New York City. --------------------- ★THIS SPECIAL ITEM IS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER. It will ship within 3 weeks★ --------------------- We ship worldwide, and offer complimentary ground shipping on orders delivered to the United States. Orders ship within 3-5 business days. To request expedited shipping, please call 718-360-1875, or send a message to shop@jenniferbehr.com.