Greadio

Cd Player

$49.90 $44.91

🎵【Newest CD Player with Remote Control】🎵With desktop vertical design,this CD player upgrades with a transparent protective cover to keep your CDs from dust. This portable CD player supports multiple CD formats-CD,CD-R,CD-RW,MP3,WMA, enabling you to freely listen to your treasure collection of CDs or the CDs from your idols at home.Equipped with a remote control,it is convenient for you to control the CD player eventhough you are not arround it.You also can listen the music via USB or AUX mode. 🎵【Bluetooth Transmitting+Receiving 】🎵Equipped with Bluetooth version 5.0,this CD player has the function of Bluetooth transmitting and receiving.It not only can connect your wireless earphone or Bluetooth speaker to listen to the music from CD/USB/TF card/FM,but also can receive the Bluetooth signal from your Bluetooth devices like cell phone, pad, laptop,computer to play the wireless musics.Stable to connect,you are not worry about the song will be disconnected while listening this CD player. 🎵【Dual Speakers with HiFi Sound】🎵The dual speakers generate HiFi sound from this CD player portable. Plug the USB charger in the wall and connect the USB cable with the CD player, that you can enjoy the joy of music at home the whole day as the sound is lound enough to fill your room and comes with HiFi sound. Besides, an earphone jack provides more private space to you to listen to your favorite musics with earphone(not include). A thoughtful design for music lovers. 🎵【Enjoy FM Radio Time】🎵A LED screen is equipped on the top of the Bluetooth CD player, that you can choose the 5 modes(CD/Bluetooth/FM/AUX/USB) on the LED screen. Press the button to switch to the FM mode,and you can listen to the weather information,news,traffic and music from every channels at your leisure.The repeat function makes the songs/sections to be repeated under your setting.What a wonderful CD player it is,just call some friends to enjoy the happy time with this portable CD player! 🎵【Sleep Timer+Worry Free】🎵A sleep timer function enables you to fall asleep with the music on this CD player. Use the remote control to set the shutdown time between 30-180 minutes, that you can sleep till morning and no need to wake up to turn it off. Your voice drives us to be the best. We guarantee a 12-month warranty, 30-day money back and 24/7 customer service to make it no risk for you to purchase this CD player with speakers.