Wrcibo

Cd Player

$37.99

Buy Now Review It

[Latest Version] Upgrade to high quality lossless sound and advanced Bluetooh 4.2. You can long press the power button of the remote control to turn off the annoying indicator light completely. No more disturbing your sleep like the old version! [5 in 1 function] (1) CD player,(2) Bluetooth HiFi speaker, (3) FM radio, (4) USB flash drive, (5) Mini home speaker. All the convenience you need through modern technology. Play your favorite music at parties/studios/massages/yoga/relaxation time, or just use it as a radio to get local news [ Wide compatibility] Support CD/CD-R/CD-RW/MP3/WMA, play all kinds of CDs without obstacles, built-in Bluetooth and 3.5mm Aux input/output and headphone jack, 1 USB port, support USB flash memory [Wall Mount] Creative wall-mounted design with pull switch, classic and space-saving, with bracket. Just pull the power cord to turn on/off. [1 Year Warranty] Every CD player comes with a 12-month full warranty