Prevent Dry and rough Skin Repairs Cracked heels and removes discomfort Smooth soft skin with decreased heel dryness Product Description Ingredients Aqua Paraffinum Liquidum Glycerin Urea Cetyl Alcohol Stearyl Alcohol Myrtrimonium Bromide Benzalkonium Chloride Lactic Acid Eucalyptus Globulus Limonene Product Description CCS foot care cream is extremely effective for both the short term hydration and long term control of dry skin, callus and cracked heels. Ideal for sensitive skin, CCS foot care cream is free from lanolin, paraben preservatives and any added fragrances. The creams are hypoallergenic, and as such are recommended for use by diabetics. Directions: Initially, apply twice daily and then massage in as required, to help keep feet in good condition. See all Product Description