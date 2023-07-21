Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Wilfred
Accent Leather Belt
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
Buckle up This is a classic belt with hand-painted edges and a solid brass buckle. It’s made with smooth, 100% genuine leather.
Need a few alternatives?
Dickies
Casual Leather Belt
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
8 Other Reasons
Concho Belt
BUY
$45.00
Revolve
Kate Spade New York
Leather Bow Belt
BUY
$58.00
Nordstrom
FP Collection
Duke Concho Belt
BUY
$38.00
Free People
More from Wilfred
Wilfred
Accent Leather Belt
BUY
$58.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Only Slip Midi Dress
BUY
$118.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Jara Luxe Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$188.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Only Slip Mini Dress
BUY
$98.00
Aritzia
More from Belts
Dickies
Casual Leather Belt
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
8 Other Reasons
Concho Belt
BUY
$45.00
Revolve
Streets Ahead
Veronique Belt
BUY
$299.00
Streets Ahead
We The Free
We The Free Brix Belt
BUY
$48.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted