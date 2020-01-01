It Cosmetics

Cc+ Cream With Spf 50+

$39.00

A bestselling, award-winning, color-correcting, full-coverage cream with SPF 50+ physical sunscreen.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Formulation: Full CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Collagen: Supports skin elasticity for a youthful, smooth appearance. - Peptides: Help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and support natural collagen for the look of smoother, firmer skin. - Hyaluronic Acid: Locks in moisture, supports skin elasticity, and diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and phthalates. What Else You Need to Know: It's your full-coverage foundation, SPF 50+ physical sunscreen, brightening color corrector, hydrating serum, poreless-finish primer, dark spot concealer, and moisturizing day cream all in one! Diffuses the appearance of dark spots, redness, hyperpigmentation, and other skin imperfections.Clinical Results: Based on a clinical study, immediately after use:- 100% of participants reported increased skin hydrationAfter 10 days:- 96% of participants reported softer, smoother skin- 85% of participants reported an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles- 77% of participants reported pores appeared smaller