Mary Kay

Cc Cream Sunscreen Spf 15

£19.50

Buy Now Review It

At Mary Kay

Eight essential skin benefits. One simple step to flawless. Mary Kay® CC Cream Sunscreen SPF 15 acts like makeup to instantly correct complexion imperfections while formulated like skin care to help nurture skin’s beauty tomorrow. So remarkably lightweight, you’ll look naturally flawless as if wearing nothing at all. From instant brightening to protection against future damage, hours of hydration to diminishing the look of blemishes and redness, this silky formula leaves skin looking healthier, younger and more vibrant. It’s a can’t-miss if foundation is more coverage than you need, or if you want an easy, out-the-door option without that “made-up” look. Suitable for all skin tones, skin types, and acne-prone and sensitive skin. Oil-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested and tested for skin irritancy and allergy.