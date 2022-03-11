It Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination with SPF 50+ is a CC cream with micronized light-reflecting pigments to give glowing skin without glitter or shimmer! Benefits Full-coverage foundation or tinted moisturizer Features light-reflecting pigments to give you glowing skin with a natural finish Diffuses the look of dull skin and skin imperfections, including dark spots, large pores and wrinkles Infused with hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, niacin, peptides and antioxidants SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum physical sunscreen Developed with plastic surgeons Brightening color corrector Hydrating anti-aging serum Poreless-finish face primer Dark spot concealer Moisturizing face cream #1 Prestige Face Makeup Brand in the U.S. (Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Brand Dollar Sales, January-November 2020) Key Ingredients Collagen: Skin-firming protein that supports skin elasticity for a youthfully smooth appearance Niacin: Improves skin barrier function and elasticity, promotes a more even skin tone and helps combat the appearance of acne and hyperpigmentation Peptides: Help reduce the appearance of wrinkles for smoother, firmer skin Antioxidants: Reduce visible signs of skin damage and aging Hyaluronic Acid: Attracts moisture, boosts elasticity and plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles Clinical Results In just 10 days: 96% saw softer, smoother skin*** 85% saw an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles*** 77% said pores appeared smaller*** Immediately: 100% showed increased skin hydration** **Clinically measured result ***Results observed in a clinical study