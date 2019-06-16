Mary Kay

Cc Cream Complexion Corrector Sunscreen Spf 15 Usd

$24.00

CC’ing Is Believing. Eight essential skin benefits. One simple step to flawless. Too good to be true? CC’ing is believing! Mary Kay® CC Cream Sunscreen SPF 15* acts like makeup to instantly correct complexion imperfections while formulated like skin care to help nurture skin’s beauty tomorrow. So remarkably lightweight, you’ll look naturally flawless as if wearing nothing at all. From instant brightening to protection against future damage, hours of hydration to diminishing the look of blemishes and redness, this silky formula leaves skin looking healthier, younger and more vibrant. It’s a can’t-miss if foundation is more coverage than you need, or you want an easy, out-the-door option without that “made up” look. It also works as a light, skin-perfecting tinted base under foundation for added coverage. The lightweight pigments blend easily with a broad range of skin tones. Just four shades cover all skin tones, making it easy to choose your perfect match. Plus, the long-lasting formula is suitable for all skin types, including those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Mary Kay® CC Cream Sunscreen SPF 15 can be worn alone or as a lightweight tinted base under foundation. It helps prime the skin while helping to extend and improve foundation wear, so foundation stays fresh all day.