Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Intentionally Blank
Cc Black Patent
$215.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Intentionally Blank
Featured in 1 story
Here's Every Chelsea Boot You Need This Fall
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Aldo
Vitaly Boots
$200.00
from
Aldo
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Felix Stacked Heel Bootie
$450.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
DETAILS
M.Gemi
The Vicino
$478.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Comet Jodhpur Boot
$630.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
More from Intentionally Blank
DETAILS
Intentionally Blank
Pixie Suede Ankle Boot
$229.00
$106.99
from
Intentionally Blank
BUY
DETAILS
Intentionally Blank
Jessica Patent Flat In Mustard
C$228.89
C$97.88
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Intentionally Blank
Patent Flat In Mustard
$159.00
$67.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Intentionally Blank
Intentionally Blank Willow Black Sandals
$145.00
$90.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted