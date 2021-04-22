Happy Dance

Cbd Stress Away Bath Bomb

Happy Dance Stress Away Bath Bomb turns an everyday bath into a soul-reviving soak. Coconut Oil and Cocoa Butter provide ultimate moisturization, while Ginger and Grapefruit uplift the senses and 60 MG of Premium Full Spectrum CBD take your bath experience to the next level. It's a bath bomb crafted to soothe your body and relax your soul. Complete your CBD body care routine with the All-Over Whipped Body Butter or Head to Toe Coconut Melt. Key Ingredients: 60 MG CBD from Premium Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (15 MG per cube) Cocoa Butter & Coconut Oil: plant-based moisture Grapefruit & Ginger Extract: invigorating essential oils Key Benefits: Moisturizing Natural Scent Vegan Formulated without Formaldehyde, Parabens, Phthalates, Propylene Glycol, Sulfates: SLS & SLES, Synthetic Dyes, Synthetic Fragrance. All Happy Dance product formulations exclude thousands of undesirable ingredients, are tested by third party ISO certified labs and are made with full spectrum CBD that includes terpenes and rare cannabinoids.