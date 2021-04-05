Holmes Organics

Cbd Softgels

$74.95

Buy Now Review It

At Holmes Organics

“I purchased the 25mg Softgels and have been taking them every morning... I totally feel a difference. Mood, energy, focus, all that is UP.” - Ashlee , Saint Louis Mo. Our high-efficiency formulation allows the nano-sized droplets of CBD to be quickly and easily absorbed into your body. Holmes Organics CBD Softgels are also made with broad-spectrum oil packed with phytonutrients. This pill’s formulation is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways in order to deliver fast & effective relief. Take advantage of the so-called Entourage Effect, as you enjoy the combined benefits of CBD multiplied by the positive effects of other naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant. As with all our products, CBD Softgels contain zero THC. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.