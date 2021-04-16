Fekkai

Cbd Scalp Calming Shampoo For Medium-to-coarse Hair

FEKKAI's CBD Scalp Calming Shampoo for Medium-to-Coarse Hair is tailored for sensitive scalps and dry hair that are looking for calm and a clean, healthy glow. This shampoo helps calm and soothe sensitive scalps, moisturizes dry hair, and is proven to be safe on color and keratin-treated hair. It helps soothe, calm, and hydrate through the power of CBD and Aloe Vera. It also delivers gentle, yet efficient cleansing without stripping the scalp and hair of their natural oils through plant-derived cleansers. It has an aromatherapeutic and all-natural scent of ambrette and pear blossom. How do I know if I need CBD Scalp Calming? Dry scalp: You're experiencing smaller, dry flakes that are different from the oily, large flakes as a result of dandruff; your scalp may also be itchy and you'll often notice that skin on the other parts of your body is dry as well Irritated scalp: You're feeling an overall sense of tightness in the skin on your head, as well as noticing visual redness Scalp pain: You're experiencing pain brought on from tight hairstyles for a sensation that feel like your hair is hurting Sensitivity from treatments like bleaching Desire to de-stress: you're in need of calming and healing as an antidote to a stressful world What's the difference between broad spectrum CBD, CBD isolate & full spectrum CBD? CBD isolate: The purest form of CBD, created by removing all other compounds found in the cannabis plant, including other cannabinoids, flavonoids, plant parts, and terpenes. As hemp has zero to very low THC-content, CBD isolate is normally extracted from hemp. Full spectrum CBD: An extract containing all the naturally-occurring compounds in the cannabis plant, including other cannabinoids, essential oils, and terpenes. The full spectrum is said to amplify and deepen the therapeutic effects of each cannabinoid in the CBD. Broad spectrum CBD: A mix between CBD isolate and full spectrum CBD, with THC content completely removed. This is the kind of CBD used in FEKKAI's Scalp Calming collection, organically-cultivated on an Oregon farm. Free of parabens, phthalates, silicones and sulfates. Vegan, cruelty-free & gluten-free. 100% recyclable package/bottle made of 95% recycled plastic.