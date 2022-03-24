Paula's Choice

Cbd + Retinol Oil

$54.00

Please note we do not ship Paula's Choice to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia and Hungary.. Tackle both the causes and effects of ageing on the skin with the Paula’s Choice CBD + Retinol Oil, a skincare formula featuring a powerful blend of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) and 0.5% retinol to help achieve a younger-looking, healthy complexion. With CBD to calm the skin, the Paula’s Choice CBD + Retinol Oil works to counter multiple triggers of ageing. Blended with 0.5% retinol, it helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and uneven texture. The 98% natural formula also includes fatty acids and soothing centella asiatica, ingredients that work to boost hydration, reduce stress and enhance the skin’s elasticity. Just a few drops added into a skincare routine can help reveal a smoother, firmer complexion that glows with a youthful luminosity. Key Benefits Features a 98% natural formula Works to minimise the look of inflammation Hydrating formula Helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and roughness Supports skin’s renewal and repair SKU# UK200030999