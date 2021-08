LeChat

Cbd Infused Lechat Cuticle Oil

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At LeChat

Log in for Professional Pricing LeChat Nail Care Products is pleased to announce the launch of their first spa collection. CBD Cuticle Oil comes infused with 100 mg of Full Spectrum CBD, vitamin E, and moisture enriched essential oils. Pure Argan Oil Jojoba Oil Avocado Oil Emu Oil Lidocaine Vitamins C and E Plus other nourishing and revitalizing ingredients.