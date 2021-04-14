United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Highline Wellness
Cbd Immunity Oil
$50.00
At Highline Wellness
CBD + Vitamin C & Zinc: boosted and balanced. Elderberry: Not only are they nutritious, but they may also fight cold and flu symptoms, support heart health and fight inflammation and infections, among other benefits. Chaga Mushroom: Its extract help improve immunity, reduce chronic inflammation, and lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Cannabidiol (CBD): All-natural, hemp-derived CBD is Commonly associated with providing a calm sense of well-being. Natural Citrus Flavoring