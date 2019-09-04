CBD FX

Cbd Hemp Capsules 8ct Pouch 200mg

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At CBD FX

CBD Pills 8ct Pouch 200mg WHY BUY THE 8-COUNT POUCH? A perfect gift, first order, or travel-friendly supply at a low price! 8 capsules x 25mg of CBD per capsule = 200 mg of CBD per pouch. THIS PRODUCT IS PERFECT FOR YOU IF: You don’t need or aren’t ready for a full bottle of CBD gel capsules, and the 8 count pouch is the perfect size. WHY CBDFX? CBDfx’s CBD pills are the best CBD gel capsules on the market. When you buy CBD capsules from CBDfx, you get full-spectrum CBD, which provides all the nutritive compounds that naturally exist within the cannabis plant (unlike some other cheap CBD pills, which only feature a limited slice of what the hemp plant has to offer). This is all-natural CBD that comes from plants grown organically at our partner farms right here in the United States. Being organic means no harmful ingredients and no chemicals. CBDfx capsules provide nutrients to nourish the body (including key fatty acids, amino acids, and vitamins). HOW DO I USE IT? Follow label directions. Take 1-2 CBD capsules daily. (Many people start with one a day and adjust accordingly.) Some like to take it with food and some like to take it before bed. See what works best for you. ANY SIDE EFFECTS? This is an all-natural, perfectly legal product, and you can expect zero to minimal side effects, including no intoxicating effects. Featuring glycerin and silicon dioxide (two highly digestible ingredients that come from natural sources), CBDfx capsules are a gentle formula that is easy on your stomach. FACTS: 200mg (8 capsules of 25mg each)CBD oil gelatin capsules with organically-grown CBDMade in the USA CBDfx Capsules 750mg Lab Report